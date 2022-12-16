Previous
'Our' tram by dide
Photo 3274

'Our' tram

This is the tram we went on for our 50 minute tour. It is rather cute. Originally from Invercargill, beautifully restored and now 101 years old.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
