Piwakawaka by dide
Piwakawaka

These little fantails are so tricky to capture, as they flit about so quickly. This one was swooping and diving around me at the regional park and I managed to get a semi-decent image as he alighted on a flax flower stem.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Brian ace
Well captured
May 7th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
May 7th, 2024  
Wylie ace
They are so quick. Well done on this one
May 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Nice work. They’re so fast!!!
May 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful shot, you did well they move so quick
May 7th, 2024  
