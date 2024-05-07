Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3782
Piwakawaka
These little fantails are so tricky to capture, as they flit about so quickly. This one was swooping and diving around me at the regional park and I managed to get a semi-decent image as he alighted on a flax flower stem.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3782
photos
167
followers
121
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th May 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
,
awhitu
,
piwakawaka
,
awhitu-regional-park
Brian
ace
Well captured
May 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
May 7th, 2024
Wylie
ace
They are so quick. Well done on this one
May 7th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Nice work. They’re so fast!!!
May 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful shot, you did well they move so quick
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close