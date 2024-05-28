Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3803
My Perch
On our bike ride the other day, we rode to Maraeti. With all the high winds, we expected the sea to be very rough around there too, but it was a bit more sheltered and calm. I loved this bird just happily perching on the end pole.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3803
photos
166
followers
120
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
26th May 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
maraeti
Catherine P
Very atmospheric
May 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close