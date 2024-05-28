Previous
My Perch by dide
Photo 3803

My Perch

On our bike ride the other day, we rode to Maraeti. With all the high winds, we expected the sea to be very rough around there too, but it was a bit more sheltered and calm. I loved this bird just happily perching on the end pole.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
@dide
Catherine P
Very atmospheric
May 28th, 2024  
