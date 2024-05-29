Previous
Not usual by dide
I don't usually have Quinn on a Wednesday, but today he was here for a few hours. What is more unusual about this image is that the dog (Tui) is inside. I don't usually have dogs inside, but today the weather has been so wild and wooly that I let Tui in on the front mat. She is scared of thunder storms and there has been a few, along with some hail tonight, high winds, rain and some incredible lightning shows. It's rough and cold out there!
Dianne

ace
@dide
julia ace
What a treat for Tui.. she may think Grams is getting soft.
Tau the Cat has just came in and looking very bedraggled but still hasn't settled by the fire.
May 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, what a well behaved dog! Quinn will be very to have company on the mat. :-)
May 29th, 2024  
