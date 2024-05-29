Not usual

I don't usually have Quinn on a Wednesday, but today he was here for a few hours. What is more unusual about this image is that the dog (Tui) is inside. I don't usually have dogs inside, but today the weather has been so wild and wooly that I let Tui in on the front mat. She is scared of thunder storms and there has been a few, along with some hail tonight, high winds, rain and some incredible lightning shows. It's rough and cold out there!