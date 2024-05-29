I don't usually have Quinn on a Wednesday, but today he was here for a few hours. What is more unusual about this image is that the dog (Tui) is inside. I don't usually have dogs inside, but today the weather has been so wild and wooly that I let Tui in on the front mat. She is scared of thunder storms and there has been a few, along with some hail tonight, high winds, rain and some incredible lightning shows. It's rough and cold out there!
Tau the Cat has just came in and looking very bedraggled but still hasn't settled by the fire.