Talented

We live only a few minutes drive from the west coast, so on our way home from the weekend away we went to the beach for a look. It was pretty windy and we were entertained by a guy who was kite surfing. His biggest problem was getting down to the water without being blown away. Once there, he really had a great time scooting along at high speeds. He was also able to get really high into the air as he made his turns and was very talented at this sport.