Previous
Photo 3828
Again
That's us, down the paddock again, planting more trees. Chook is using the auger which is so much quicker than digging the holes. It's supposed to rain overnight, so the ones we planted today will be off to a good start.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3828
photos
165
followers
119
following
1048% complete
3828
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd June 2024 4:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
rural
,
farm
,
auger
