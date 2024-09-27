Previous
Ponga

This was taken from the Arapuni Dam Swingbridge, looking down on the lovely patch of native bush. The distinctive plants are ponga (or NZ Silver Fern). They have lots of new growth in the spring and look so nice and fresh.
Dianne

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous stars of green.
September 27th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
One might have thought a drone would have taken this! Isn't the fern so artistic?
September 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful shapes and greens.
September 27th, 2024  
