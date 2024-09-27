Sign up
Previous
Photo 3925
Ponga
This was taken from the Arapuni Dam Swingbridge, looking down on the lovely patch of native bush. The distinctive plants are ponga (or NZ Silver Fern). They have lots of new growth in the spring and look so nice and fresh.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
3925
photos
162
followers
116
following
1075% complete
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th September 2024 9:24am
Tags
bush
,
ponga
,
arapuni
,
tree-ferns
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous stars of green.
September 27th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
One might have thought a drone would have taken this! Isn't the fern so artistic?
September 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful shapes and greens.
September 27th, 2024
