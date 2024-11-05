Previous
Reach for the sky by dide
Photo 3964

Reach for the sky

An image from a few weeks ago when @julzmaioro and I visited Rooseville Park in Pukekohe. It is a really nice (but smallish) stand of original bush with some towering trees.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

