Previous
Sand play by dide
Photo 3824

Sand play

I am so lucky to have two days a week with grandkids. Mondays, I have a one year old, and Tuesdays with these two (one and three). It is so nice to have a close bond with them all and have relaxing days with lots of free imaginative play.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
They are so lucky to have you as well - all this freedom to play to their hearts content - - it must be a building site , even the digger has given up with this rough terrain ! ha !!
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise