The miniature world by dide
Photo 3799

The miniature world

Tiny mosses growing in the shade house. I love the droplets of water which highlight the reflections of things around them. Macro photography is such fun.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Dianne

An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Babs ace
What an amazing shot. The refraction on the droplets looks so beautiful, especially the droplet on the left. That section of the photo would look good on its own too fav
May 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
@onewing yes - you’re right, it would make a feature of that one droplet.
May 24th, 2024  
