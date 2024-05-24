Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3799
The miniature world
Tiny mosses growing in the shade house. I love the droplets of water which highlight the reflections of things around them. Macro photography is such fun.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3799
photos
165
followers
120
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
10th April 2024 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
moss
,
miniature
,
mosses
Babs
ace
What an amazing shot. The refraction on the droplets looks so beautiful, especially the droplet on the left. That section of the photo would look good on its own too fav
May 24th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@onewing
yes - you’re right, it would make a feature of that one droplet.
May 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close