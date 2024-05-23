Sign up
Previous
Photo 3798
A patient mother
Chocolate Dip still insists on mum feeding him, even though he is nearly as tall as her! Mum just looks on as she fulfils the role.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
22nd May 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rural
,
cow
,
farm
,
calf
,
longhorn
