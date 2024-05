The stilts

I had a lovely overnight stay at the local regional park. This morning I was up before daybreak and headed down to the beach to see if there was going to be a decent sunrise. It was cold, but lovely, with a mist coming off the sea. Just as the sun popped over the horizon, the stilts decided to take to the air. These ones looked cool as they flew across in front of Kauritutahi Island (or Crab Island as our kids call it).