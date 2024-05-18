Previous
Dirty? by dide
Note the boots and seat of the pants... Quinn was here for a while today while mum played netball and dad played hockey. Tonight he is here for his first ever sleepover...
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Joan Robillard ace
I hope the sleepover went well. This is an adorable photo
May 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A true workman !! not afraid of a bit of dirt - Such a sweet image , I hope the sleep-over went well !!
May 18th, 2024  
Wylie ace
dirt is good! hope the sleepover went well.
May 18th, 2024  
Paula Briggs
So adorable
May 18th, 2024  
