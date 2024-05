Happy in his work

We went to the city late today to go to the movies. This guy was happily waving his 'Support local businesses' sign around. Chook had won tickets to the Architects and Design Festival, so we saw an interesting doco about Rem Koolhaas' design for a home on a very steep 12 metre wide section in Austria. (Had to be four metres back from both boundaries, so in effect the build could only be four metres wide...)