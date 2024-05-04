Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3779
Afternoon light
At Eastertime the kids hunted for eggs around this tree. Today, while walking around at Awhitu, I loved the late afternoon light showing all the textures in the trunk and branches.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3779
photos
167
followers
121
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th May 2024 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
macrocarpa
,
awhitu
,
regional-park
,
awhitu-
Diana
ace
Wonderful light and textures.
May 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great tree. It looks pretty old
May 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close