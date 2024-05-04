Previous
Afternoon light by dide
Afternoon light

At Eastertime the kids hunted for eggs around this tree. Today, while walking around at Awhitu, I loved the late afternoon light showing all the textures in the trunk and branches.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Dianne

Diana ace
Wonderful light and textures.
May 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great tree. It looks pretty old
May 4th, 2024  
