I had a lovely morning sowing some clover seed in the chook run. It is divided into four areas, two of which have clover growing there, to give the chickens some ground cover and area to search for bugs. The other two areas need some ground cover too. Afterwards, I sat and watched the hens and guinea fowl. The hens are especially fun and calming as they chat amongst themselves. These guinea fowl are getting rather old (the last two of eight), so I thought I'd better have some pics of them. They have the most beautiful plumage, but possibly the ugliest faces (if you don't count male turkeys!)
