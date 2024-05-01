Previous
Such a delight by dide
Photo 3776

Such a delight

The vireya are flowering really nicely and provide a delightful lot of colour in the garden.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Dianne

@dide
Faye Turner
Beautiful close up fav
May 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Gorgeous close-up and framing ! Shall look up this plant !- fav
Oops , didn't expect it to be a rhododendron !!!!! ha ! I had imagined a small garden plant , but still so beautiful !
May 1st, 2024  
Dianne
@beryl They are small and shrubby, so suitable for most gardens. I am thrilled with these, as I am not really a very good flower gardener and they are in a bark garden, so it is easier for maintenance.
May 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
@dide - Thanks !
May 1st, 2024  
