Previous
Photo 3776
Such a delight
The vireya are flowering really nicely and provide a delightful lot of colour in the garden.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
4
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3776
photos
167
followers
121
following
1034% complete
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th April 2024 1:53pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Faye Turner
Beautiful close up fav
May 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous close-up and framing ! Shall look up this plant !- fav
Oops , didn't expect it to be a rhododendron !!!!! ha ! I had imagined a small garden plant , but still so beautiful !
May 1st, 2024
Dianne
ace
@beryl
They are small and shrubby, so suitable for most gardens. I am thrilled with these, as I am not really a very good flower gardener and they are in a bark garden, so it is easier for maintenance.
May 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@dide
- Thanks !
May 1st, 2024
