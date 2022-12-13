Sign up
Photo 3271
Farm work is serious!
Rudy always looks so very serious when he is off riding on the motorbike - even if it is only around the front lawn with Uncle Chad. Ru really does love it, in spite of the serious face!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site.
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th December 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
uncle
,
nephew
,
motorbike
