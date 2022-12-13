Previous
Next
Farm work is serious! by dide
Photo 3271

Farm work is serious!

Rudy always looks so very serious when he is off riding on the motorbike - even if it is only around the front lawn with Uncle Chad. Ru really does love it, in spite of the serious face!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise