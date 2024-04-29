Sign up
Photo 3774
The craftsman
When Jesse is home, he loves to be making things from wood. This entrance table and coffee table are made from macrocarpa. They are chunky and really lovely... and look good in our hallway and lounge!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
furniture
,
table
,
macrocarpa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful !! What lovely hobby to have , and great pieces of furniture , I love the style,- there is something so tactile in wood and when its home made like this , I am sure you love these pieces and will cherish them for ever ! fav
April 29th, 2024
Dianne
ace
@beryl
Ha - they were put in our place for the photoshoot, ready to advertise for sale.
April 29th, 2024
Carole G
ace
Love that coffee table, very talented
April 29th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Gorgeous Dianne - wood has a lovely warmth to it
April 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@dide
Aw! what a shame - I would love their simple designs , but would need a bigger house I am afraid !! I am sure he will do well in selling such beautiful pieces !
April 29th, 2024
