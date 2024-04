The Boys

I've had a great day on the farm today. Chook and I got onto a job that was becoming a bit more urgent. We were digging out and chopping down a weed called Wooly Nightshade as it was close to having berries/seeds ripen. This afternoon was fun as we went with the boys up to a local lake. Even little Quinn was able to be there and I managed to get them lined up for a photo.