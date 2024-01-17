Sign up
Previous
Photo 3671
Family
I got to spend the day with these three today. At one and three years old, they are such fun. On Friday I get to hang out with them again, so I’m looking forward to it.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
2
0
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3671
photos
167
followers
118
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th January 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wonderful story telling image and narration
January 17th, 2024
