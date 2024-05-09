Previous
Sea Mist by dide
Sunrise over the Manukau Harbour, with the sea mist. Normally the lights from Auckland Airport can be seen from this spot, but the mist has hidden them. I really like the way the two pohutukawa trees frame the view.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Dianne

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Absolutely beautiful
May 9th, 2024  
