Previous
Photo 3784
Sea Mist
Sunrise over the Manukau Harbour, with the sea mist. Normally the lights from Auckland Airport can be seen from this spot, but the mist has hidden them. I really like the way the two pohutukawa trees frame the view.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sunrise
awhitu
awhitu-regional-park
bkb in the city
Absolutely beautiful
May 9th, 2024
