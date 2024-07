Spoonbill

Not a terribly good image, but more of a record that we saw this spoonbill feeding in the estuary yesterday. It didn't come very close, so this is a very cropped image. I do like that you can see water droplets from its open bill as it sorts and swallows its food. Spoonbills are slowly becoming a bit more common in the Manukau Harbour, and there are quite a few residing near Ambury Park, where we often camp.