The view by dide
The view

We are babysitting a great niece and nephew tonight (easy job as they’re asleep). This is the view from their lovely new house. Now it’s dark, we can see the twinkling lights of our little town.
13th July 2024

Dianne

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful view, I love the green rolling hills and touch of colour in the sky.
July 13th, 2024  
