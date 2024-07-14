Sign up
Previous
Photo 3850
New trees
We purchased a few bigger trees to put in our latest native planting. We put in three taraire in this patch and Chook is showing how tall they are. Fingers crossed they grow well!
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
taraire
,
native-bush
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Good capture and good luck with the planting
July 14th, 2024
