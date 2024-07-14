Previous
New trees by dide
Photo 3850

New trees

We purchased a few bigger trees to put in our latest native planting. We put in three taraire in this patch and Chook is showing how tall they are. Fingers crossed they grow well!
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Good capture and good luck with the planting
July 14th, 2024  
