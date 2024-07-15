Sign up
Photo 3851
Off to do the chores
We were heading across the farm to shift a fence today in the windy wet weather. I loved this photo of my sister, grandson and great niece as we headed off.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3851
photos
163
followers
120
following
1055% complete
3844
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
15th July 2024 3:48pm
Tags
family
,
rural
,
farm
Diana
ace
A great story telling capture, they are so appropriately dressed too.
July 15th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely shot of 3 generations
July 15th, 2024
