Off to do the chores by dide
Off to do the chores

We were heading across the farm to shift a fence today in the windy wet weather. I loved this photo of my sister, grandson and great niece as we headed off.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Dianne

Diana ace
A great story telling capture, they are so appropriately dressed too.
July 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely shot of 3 generations
July 15th, 2024  
