Best buddies by dide
Photo 3852

Best buddies

These two are such good friends and had a great time this afternoon playing on the lawn in the winter sunshine. Toto is so patient when Ida plays with her. Toto has had a big haircut and looks so different to the wooly labradoodle she was last week.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Dianne

@dide
