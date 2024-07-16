Sign up
Photo 3852
Best buddies
These two are such good friends and had a great time this afternoon playing on the lawn in the winter sunshine. Toto is so patient when Ida plays with her. Toto has had a big haircut and looks so different to the wooly labradoodle she was last week.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Dianne
@dide
dog
granddaughter
labradoodle
grandchild
