Previous
Photo 3853
Tuakau Bridge
This is a gorgeous bridge over the Waikato River. It was built in 1933 and is 210 metres long. On the day the photo was taken, there was still fog around and so it seemed sensible to make it B&W.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
30th June 2024 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
tuakau-bridge
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a lovely bridge and suits b&w
July 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice captue
July 17th, 2024
