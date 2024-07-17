Previous
Tuakau Bridge by dide
Tuakau Bridge

This is a gorgeous bridge over the Waikato River. It was built in 1933 and is 210 metres long. On the day the photo was taken, there was still fog around and so it seemed sensible to make it B&W.
17th July 2024

Dianne

@dide
Judith Johnson
It's a lovely bridge and suits b&w
July 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Nice captue
July 17th, 2024  
