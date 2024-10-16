Sign up
Previous
Photo 1955
Primitive
This editing is called primitive. I like the soft look it gives.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
1
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5489
photos
17
followers
47
following
535% complete
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1363
1954
73
316
532
1249
1364
1955
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
16th October 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
It has a beautiful effect
October 17th, 2024
