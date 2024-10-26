Previous
Big Task by digitalrn
I caught this shot today. I'm not sure if they are going to do a full restoration on the log structure or if they are going to cover it. It's a beautiful old home. I must keep an eye on it to see what direction they are going.
Rick Schies

katy ace
Either way, it will be a huge undertaking. Excellent shot of a work in progress.
October 26th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, looks like quite an undertaking.
October 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh, I hope they keep it. Log cabins are so unique! Good catch.
October 27th, 2024  
