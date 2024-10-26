Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1965
Big Task
I caught this shot today. I'm not sure if they are going to do a full restoration on the log structure or if they are going to cover it. It's a beautiful old home. I must keep an eye on it to see what direction they are going.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5539
photos
20
followers
50
following
538% complete
View this month »
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Latest from all albums
1256
1373
1964
324
540
1257
1374
1965
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th October 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Either way, it will be a huge undertaking. Excellent shot of a work in progress.
October 26th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, looks like quite an undertaking.
October 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh, I hope they keep it. Log cabins are so unique! Good catch.
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close