Photo 1966
The Corn Is Cut
They finally cut down the corn across from our property entrance.
27th October 2024
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
katy
Great shot of the completed harvest
October 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
Ready for the winter now!
October 28th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
Getting ready for the next season. Nice view.
October 28th, 2024
