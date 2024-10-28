Kyle and Kayla

I thought I'd give you an update on Kyle. With his determination and the daily encouragement of Kayla he continues to improve. He had his trach removed about two weeks ago, he is talking more and he is up walking in therapy, getting stronger every day. He still has some right-sided weakness, but he's determined to get it all back. Kayla has been a God send in his life, faithful and an all-around special young lady. It's hard seeing him like this, knowing the life he had been living, but grateful he is on the road to recovery. Thank you all for your continued prayers and positive thoughts.