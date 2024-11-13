Previous
Transformer by digitalrn
Transformer

You are your own transformer. Don't let life's challenges and failures keep you down, instead use them as stepping stones to a transformed life.
Rick Schies

@digitalrn
katy ace
great advice and a wonderful photo to illustrate it
November 14th, 2024  
