Previous
Photo 557
Aged Windows
I really liked the look of these old windows. The barn is in need of some repair, but it shows character.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
13th November 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
The lighting gives it a mysterious effect!
November 14th, 2024
