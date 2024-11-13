Previous
Aged Windows by digitalrn
Photo 557

Aged Windows

I really liked the look of these old windows. The barn is in need of some repair, but it shows character.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
The lighting gives it a mysterious effect!
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise