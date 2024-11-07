Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
A New Roof Before Winter
These guys had a great day for roofing.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
3
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
7th November 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I couldn't believe how warm it was today.
November 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice look at men at work.
November 8th, 2024
katy
ace
It definitely does look like ideal weather. Great capture of them in action.
November 8th, 2024
