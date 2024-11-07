Previous
A New Roof Before Winter by digitalrn
A New Roof Before Winter

These guys had a great day for roofing.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rick Schies

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I couldn't believe how warm it was today.
November 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Nice look at men at work.
November 8th, 2024  
katy ace
It definitely does look like ideal weather. Great capture of them in action.
November 8th, 2024  
