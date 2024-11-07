Sign up
Previous
Photo 1977
Do Not Feed The Horses
These horses are cheap to care for, but they decorate them throughout the year. I think they were expensive
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Not your average lawn ornaments!
November 8th, 2024
katy
ace
Definitely a very unique type of lawn ornament. It must be pretty to see how it changes during the year.
November 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
They are definitely into thoroughbreds.
November 8th, 2024
