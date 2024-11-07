Previous
Getting A Headstart by digitalrn
Photo 1386

Getting A Headstart

Some people like to stay ahead of the game
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my word! I imagine they get tired of it by the end of December
November 8th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A little too ahead of the game for my taste- but the little minion guy is cute. (o: !
November 8th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Oh, way too early.
November 8th, 2024  
