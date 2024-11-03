Previous
Nice Cat Fish by digitalrn
Nice Cat Fish

I was the lucky one today. This was my first catch, a 12 inch cat fish.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice catch- did you bring it home and eat it?
November 4th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
@olivetreeann No, we throw them all back in
November 4th, 2024  
