Photo 1378
Lean On Me
Lean on me, when you're not strong
And I'll be your friend
I'll help you carry on
For it won't be long
Till I'm gonna need
Somebody to lean on
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
