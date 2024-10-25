Previous
Dusting by digitalrn
Dusting

The dryness makes this farmer's job quite dusty.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Rick Schies

Dave ace
Nice shot. Brilliant colors in the background.
October 26th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful strong colors
October 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good shot- and no ability to wet it down either since water has to be conserved.
October 27th, 2024  
