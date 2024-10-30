Previous
Happy But Sad by digitalrn
Photo 1969

Happy But Sad

One of our great nursing assistants Lynn. She will be retiring tomorrow. I've been her boss for years, and I told her many times, you could take care of any of my family members anytime. She will be missed, but we celebrated today.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
