Horrors Of Improper PPE by digitalrn
Photo 1968

Horrors Of Improper PPE

Every year we decorate the halls for Halloween, and then this evening was Trick-or-treat for the kiddos. Parents bring them in and the residents hand out candy. It is an enjoyable evening for all. Afterwards we provide hayrides.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Rick Schies

Paula Fontanini ace
Kudos on the decorating....great job! Spooky but not scary! :)
October 30th, 2024  
