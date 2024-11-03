Sign up
Previous
Photo 1973
Waiting Is Tough
It was nice enough today to go out fishing for a little while. Little Peyton loves to fish, but he does it in short sprints. He has a hard time waiting for the fish to bite. He's learning though
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5579
photos
20
followers
53
following
540% complete
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for him- he'll be more patient with time. Cute shot.
November 4th, 2024
KWind
ace
A great storytelling shot.
November 4th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
It's a teaching moment.... patience is one of the best lessons of all to learn. I hope he eventually caught a fish!! :)
November 4th, 2024
