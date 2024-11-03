Previous
Waiting Is Tough by digitalrn
Photo 1973

Waiting Is Tough

It was nice enough today to go out fishing for a little while. Little Peyton loves to fish, but he does it in short sprints. He has a hard time waiting for the fish to bite. He's learning though
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for him- he'll be more patient with time. Cute shot.
November 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
A great storytelling shot.
November 4th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
It's a teaching moment.... patience is one of the best lessons of all to learn. I hope he eventually caught a fish!! :)
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise