Meet Little Rae by digitalrn
83 / 365

Meet Little Rae

Little Rae is turning 1 year old. She accompanied Mom to the Years of Service dinner we held at work yesterday. She was enjoying some of mOm's food.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a little sweetheart! She has beautifully big eyes!
November 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Such a little cutie! Terrific photo of her, Rick
November 8th, 2024  
