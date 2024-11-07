Sign up
Meet Little Rae
Little Rae is turning 1 year old. She accompanied Mom to the Years of Service dinner we held at work yesterday. She was enjoying some of mOm's food.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a little sweetheart! She has beautifully big eyes!
November 8th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a little cutie! Terrific photo of her, Rick
November 8th, 2024
