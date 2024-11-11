Sign up
Previous
Photo 555
Crooked Tower
I never realized when I drove past these towers, but in this photo it is definitely crooked
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
11th November 2024 3:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
Terrific shot of how tall they are. I often wonder what keeps them from falling over.
November 12th, 2024
