Previous
Photo 1248
Loaded And Ready
This guy was waiting for his marching orders.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5483
photos
16
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album3
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th October 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
really nice in B&W Rick
October 16th, 2024
