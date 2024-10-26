Sign up
Previous
Photo 540
Chick Pic
I stopped at a local Amish farm for some home- made bread and a few whoopie pies, and as I was leaving I spotted this hen so I grabbed a quick shot.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
2
0
Rick Schies
ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
5539
photos
20
followers
50
following
147% complete
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
1256
1373
1964
324
540
1257
1374
1965
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album4
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th October 2024 1:24pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh yum! The whoopie pies and bread that is. This lady has job security I'm sure if the farm is baking all those breads and goodies. Nice shot.
October 27th, 2024
katy
ace
Great shot of this hen on the run
October 27th, 2024
