Chick Pic by digitalrn
Chick Pic

I stopped at a local Amish farm for some home- made bread and a few whoopie pies, and as I was leaving I spotted this hen so I grabbed a quick shot.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Rick Schies

Ann H. LeFevre
Oh yum! The whoopie pies and bread that is. This lady has job security I'm sure if the farm is baking all those breads and goodies. Nice shot.
October 27th, 2024  
katy
Great shot of this hen on the run
October 27th, 2024  
