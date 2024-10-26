Previous
Studying The Pitch by digitalrn
324 / 365

Studying The Pitch

Captured these two guys setting up their putts. They looked pretty serious
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Rick Schies

ace
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
88% complete

Allison Williams ace
Love the setting.
October 27th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful with all the autumn colors.
October 27th, 2024  
