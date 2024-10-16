Sign up
73 / 365
Fatherly Time
Before I left the walking path I chatted briefly with this dad who brought his two boys out for a little fishing time. Times like this creates memories
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Rick Schies
@digitalrn
Hello My 365 Friends, It has been a long time since visiting 365. I often think about you all, but life...
katy
ace
A wonderful catch of them as they make memories
October 17th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
A wonderful memory for all of them.
October 17th, 2024
