Fatherly Time by digitalrn
73 / 365

Fatherly Time

Before I left the walking path I chatted briefly with this dad who brought his two boys out for a little fishing time. Times like this creates memories
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Rick Schies

@digitalrn
katy ace
A wonderful catch of them as they make memories
October 17th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
A wonderful memory for all of them.
October 17th, 2024  
