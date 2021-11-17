Previous
Royal Belgium Palace by djepie
60 / 365

Royal Belgium Palace

Okay, it doesn't have the grandeur, the greatness of Buckingham Palace and misses the beautiful London parks, but still it's a quite impressive palace. During a lunch walk at a European privacy congress I saw it for the first time. #iphone8
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
